Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says he thinks Ryan Burke should go out on loan.

Mansfield Town could look to loan out the defender to get some game time.

Burke, 21, joined the League Two side last summer and has since made seven appearances in all competitions this term.

The left-back is currently down the pecking order and may be benefit from getting experience with another club for the second-half of the season.

‘I do think’…

Clough has said, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad: “ I do think now we need to get Ryan Burke out on loan.

“We also had an an enquiry for Jason Law to go out on loan today which, with Matty (Longstaff) coming in, that could do him good.”

Mansfield spell so far

Mansfield swooped to sign the youngster on a free transfer after he was released by Birmingham City at the end of the last campaign.

He has since provided the Stags with some useful competition and back-up in their squad and three out of his seven matches have been cup games.

Career to date

Burke started his career in his native Ireland with spells as a youngster at Crumlin United, St. Joseph’s Boys and St. Patrick’s Athletic before making the move over to England back in 2017.

Birmingham snapped him up and he penned his first professional contract after two years in the Midlands.

He made one senior appearances for the Blues during the 2019/20 season in a Championship fixture against Stoke City.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international was then loaned out to Yeovil Town and made six appearances for the Glovers in the National League before heading out the exit door of St. Andrew’s on a permanent basis.