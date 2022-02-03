Swansea City’s new signing Nathanael Ogbeta has revealed he spoke with former Swans loan man Ethan Laird before making the move to South Wales.

Left-sided star Ogbeta made the move from Shrewsbury Town to Swansea City on deadline day, joining on a permanent basis.

The arrival of the 20-year-old gives Russell Martin a fresh option on the left-hand side, an area that needed bolstering in January following the departure of Jake Bidwell.

Now, upon the confirmation of his move to the Swansea.com Stadium, Ogbeta has opened up on some of the factors behind the move.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the former Manchester City youth player stated that both Martin and the Swans’ style of play were factors, also revealing that a discussion with recent Swansea loan man and cousin Laird also played a role in his decision to join.

“My cousin Ethan was here recently, and he spoke so highly of the club,” Ogbeta said.

“He also worked with Russell Martin at MK Dons so I had heard so many good things about him, his staff and the club.

“He felt so at home here, he said it was a family club and he felt so comfortable.”

When could Ogbeta make his debut?

Next up for Swansea City is high-flying Blackburn Rovers, and Wales Online has said that Ogbeta is expected to feature in Martin’s squad.

Since the earlier mentioned departure of Bidwell, Joel Latibeaudiere has filled in on the left-hand side, while Ryan Manning has featured as both a left wing-back and a left-sided centre-back this season.

The starting spot at left wing-back is well and truly up for grabs, and Ogbeta will be determined to make it his own after making the jump up the Championship in January.