Bradford City boss Derek Adams said they let Niall Canavan leave for Barrow because they offered him an 18-month contract and it helped pave the way for their new signings.

Bradford City were not in a position to give him the same terms and the deal was “great” the defender and his family.

Canavan, 30, made 20 appearances for the Bantams during the first-half of this season.

However, he has now left the club after 12 months for a new challenge in Cumbria.

‘My decision’…

Adams has opened up about the transfer, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“He got the opportunity to go to Barrow and I had to make a decision. He’s been given an 18-month contract which is great for him and his family. I wasn’t in a position to do that. It was my decision to let him go or not and that’s what I’ve done.

“We had things moving along and when it comes to the end of the window, you have to move quickly. The two we took in, Luke Hendrie and Nathan Delfouneso, were in the pipeline and we’re just fortunate we got them in the end.”

Bradford stint

Bradford swooped to sign the centre-back in January 2021 from Plymouth Argyle having previously been in the club’s academy up until he was 12.

He went on to play 36 times for the Yorkshire club in all competitions and was due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

Other spells

Canavan made his name at Scunthorpe United and went on to make 173 appearances in all competitions for the Iron.

He left Glanford Park in 2015 for Rochdale and spent three years in the North West before moving down south to Plymouth Argyle.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international was then a regular for the Pilgrims, playing 92 matches altogether.

New chapter

Canavan didn’t play for Barrow on Tuesday in their impressive 1-0 away win against Northampton Town but is in contention to make his debut this weekend versus Tranmere Rovers at home.

The Bluebirds are currently 20th in the League Two table and are 10 points above the relegation zone.