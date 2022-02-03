Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has said goalkeeper Joe Bursik has been back training today.

Stoke City have been without the stopper since November but he has now made a big step in his road to recovery.

Bursik, 21, suffered a torn quad muscle on international duty with England Under-21s a few months ago.

He made 13 appearances for the Potters in all competitions earlier this season and has since been replaced by Jack Bonham between the sticks. They also had to delve into the transfer market sign Frank Fielding as cover.

‘Training today’…

However, the promising ‘keeper has been back in training. O’Neill has told the club’s official website:

“If you look at training this week, I see so many young players and it’s very motivating as a coach to walk out onto the pitch and see that. Whether they are here on loan or permanently, Taylor, Jaden, Josh Tymon, Tyrese Campbell, D’Margio, there are young players all over the squad now. Joe Bursik out training today as well.”

Stoke City story so far

Bursik has been on the books at Stoke since 2017 having previously risen up through the academy at AFC Wimbledon.

He initially became a key player for the Staffordshire outfit at various youth levels before he was loaned out to Hednesford Town, AFC Telford United, Accrington Stanley, Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United and Lincoln City to get some experience under his belt.

The England youth international returned to the Bet365 Stadium last summer and made the number one spot his own earlier in this campaign.

He now faces a battle to retake his spot with Bonham enjoying his run in the side.

What next

Stoke are in FA Cup action this weekend at home to League One side Wigan Athletic and will be in the fifth round of the competition if they can win.

They then take on Swansea City at home next Tuesday as they look to close the gap on the Championship play-offs.