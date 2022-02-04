Leyton Orient’s season has taken a massive slump in recent months and they have fallen out of the promotion picture entirely.

Since last taking a look at Leyton Orient’s top 5 performers back in October, Kenny Jackett’s side have hit a tough period which has seen them score only two goals in their last seven league games.

Here, we take an updated look at their top 5 performers of the season so far according to WhoScored.

5. Shadrach Ogie, 6.84

Young Irish defender Shadrach Ogie has excelled in his first season of league football. He has previously spent time on loan in the National League with Dover and Aldershot to gain experience.

Making his league debut for the club at home to Harrogate Town in August, the defender has only missed five out of 26 league games so far this campaign.

4. Aaron Drinan, 6.87

Joining the club in the summer from Ipswich Town, Aaron Drinan has become a crucial point of Orient’s attack. Scoring 10 league goals in 22 league appearances, the Cork man’s work rate has been effective and has made up for the recent lack of goals.

3. Omar Beckles, 6.99

Having been forced to miss two games in December due to self-isolation, Omar Beckles has remained an ever-present figure in the back-line.

His experienced has come in handy this term since his move from Crewe Alexandra last summer.

2. Tom James, 7.22

The right-sided defender had surpassed expectations having only made four league appearances for Salford City.

James was instrumental at both ends of the pitch, before suffering what is likely a long-term injury at home to Crawley Town in December, which has coincided with the start of the poor run of form.

1. Harry Smith, 7.62

The 6ft 5inc striker remains Leyton Orient’s top performer and is still averaging over 12 aerial duals won per game.

Scoring 11 league goals in 25 league games makes him the O’s top scorer, and his ability to get on the end of wing backs’ Theo Archibald and Tom James’ crosses was crucial to Orient’s good form in the early months of the season.

