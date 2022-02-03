Sheffield United completed the signing of Brentford defender Charlie Goode on deadline day.

Bringing him in to bolster their options at the back, the Blades have recruited Goode on loan until the end of the season.

The move comes after the centre-back saw a limited amount of game time in the Premier League with Brentford. Goode made six appearances in the top-flight during the first half of the season, with his last league outing coming in the Bees’ 2-1 win over Watford in December.

Now, he joins a Sheffield United side looking to mount a push for promotion in the second half of the season,

Paul Heckingbottom has successfully turned around the Blades’ campaign, leading them up the Championship table and to 11th place, six points away from the play-off spots.

It will be hoped that the signing of Goode will only further boost their bid to break into the top six, given the player’s experience of winning promotions with both Brentford and former club Northampton Town.

