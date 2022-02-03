Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has said he is “really pleased’ to have signed Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon.

Plymouth Argyle swooped to land the full-back on deadline day on Monday.

Sessegnon, 21, has joined the League One side on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He was linked with a move to Championship side Hull City in the last transfer window, as reported by Football Insider, but a move to the MKM Stadium didn’t materialise in the end.

‘Sharp’…

Plymouth swooped in instead and their manager has delivered his initial verdict on the addition, as per a report by Plymouth Live:

“I’m really pleased to get Steven Sessegnon over the line and bring him to Argyle. He will be a good player for us.

“He will compete for a place with Joe Edwards (at right-back) and also he can play the other side as a wing-back. He has got a good pedigree and had a good upbringing.

“Neil Dewsnip and Keith Downing have both worked with him at England youth levels so he’s a real good signing for us. He has looked sharp in the training sessions this week.”

Chance to get game time at Plymouth

Sessegnon hasn’t featured at all for Fulham during the first-half of this season and this switch will enable him to get some much needed minutes under his belt from now until the summer.

He spent the past campaign on loan at Bristol City and played 16 times for the Robins in the Championship before heading back to Craven Cottage last summer.

Career to date at Fulham

The former England youth international has been on the books of the London club for his whole career to date having risen up through their academy.

He was a regular for them at various youth levels before making his first-team debut in August 2017 in a League Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers.

Sessegnon has since gone on to play 19 games altogether for the Cottagers but has struggled to nail down a regular spot.

His brother, Ryan, plays in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur.