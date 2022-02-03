Blackburn Rovers travel to Swansea City in the Championship this weekend, and they could once again be without star striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Brereton Diaz, 22, has so far enjoyed a sensational season for club and country.

The striker has scored 20 goals in 27 Championship outings for Blackburn Rovers this season, who currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship, and has recently been on international duty with Chile.

And Brereton Diaz was on hand to score for his national side once again, scoring the only goal in a 2-1 defeat v Argentina late last month.

Rovers head to Swansea City this Saturday. A win would take them to within two points of leaders Fulham, and speaking to RoversTV on the possibility of Brereton Diaz featuring in Rovers’ upcoming match, manager Tony Mowbray said:

“He’s landing as we speak and I need to talk to Ben.

“He’s been on an aeroplane, he’s been halfway around the world, he’s probably tired, he’s been waiting around in airports and could be quite fatigued.

“Not only that, he played two games, he travelled in South America, he played at altitude as well. We’ll speak and see what’s best for the team.”

A big season for Ben…

Not only has Brereton Diaz had a breakthrough season, earning himself plaudits all across the world and finding himself the target of several Premier League clubs, but he’s also played a lot of football.

He’s played in all but two of Blackburn’s league fixtures despite heading to South America during every international break so far this season, and Mowbray could well give the 22-year-old a much-needed rest before the business end of the season.

“The signs had been starting to creep into his performance levels in recent games, I could see the fatigue and the heaviness in his legs a little bit,” Mowbray continued.

“He’d been fit, flying and enjoying scoring goals every week. To fly around the world and be expected to play 36 hours later, it’s a big ask for the kid.

“The balance in my mind is not to rush him back because we have 16 more matches after this weekend.

“We’ll chat, we’ll be honest, we’ll see how he feels and then we’ll make a decision on whether Bezza starts or not.”

Given Swansea’s league position and recent form, Mowbray will be expecting another three points when his side make the trip to Wales this weekend.

It’ll be a tough ask, especially so if Brereton Diaz is absent once again. But Rovers have performed well in his absence over the past couple of weeks, and Mowbray may yet choose to give Brereton Diaz a break so that he’s fit and firing ahead of the crucial run-in to the end of the season.

Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday evening and is available to watch on Sky Sports.