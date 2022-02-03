Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says he hopes their transfer embargo will be lifted in July.

Scunthorpe United are currently placed under financial restrictions which has significantly affected their business.

Hill, 52, took over the Iron in November and also plans to remain at the club next season no matter what league they find themselves in.

He has spoken to BBC Radio Humberside today and has said (see tweet below):

‘We can plan’…

“I’m led to believe the embargo will end July maybe, without being 100% correct. We can plan with the prospect on being in or out of it because we’ve got to create that identity.

“It’s already transpiring on the training pitch since I came to the club. The introduction of youth players coming through the system, recruitment and retaining (players) is going to be essential as we plan for out future football success.”

Story so far

Hill inherited a side from Neil Cox who were desperately short of confidence and quality a few months ago. He has won one, drawn five and lost 10 out of his first 15 games at the helm.

Scunthorpe are bottom of League Two and are facing the prospect of relegation to the National League unless they can hit a run of form.

It is not all doom and gloom though and they have plans in place for the next campaign regardless of their current uncertain situation.

Hill is a vastly experienced boss in the Football League and have overseen 733 games to date from the dugout from spells at Rochdale, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Tranmere Rovers. He used the last transfer window as a chance to put his own stamp on the squad and brought in the likes of Liam Feeney, Anthony Grant, Sam Burns, Luke Matheseon and Ryan Delaney.

What next?

Scunthorpe hope to get out of the transfer embargo this summer which would be great news for the club.

They are next in action this weekend against 23rd place Oldham Athletic at home in what is a huge game at the foot of the fourth tier.