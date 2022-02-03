Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce has been ruled out for a few weeks, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic’s left-back limped off last week against Arsenal Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

Pearce, 23, has sat out of the last two games against Cheltenham Town and Oxford United in the league and is poised to miss some more upcoming matches.

Wigan Today’s report also mentions that Will Keane is expected to miss this weekend’s FA Cup trip to Stoke City with a hamstring injury.

Who will step in?

Tendayi Darikwa has proven he is perfectly capable of playing on the left hand side despite usually being a right-back. Leam Richardson also has the experienced Joe Bennett or young Luke Robinson at his disposal.

The Tics’ rejected deadline day bids from League Two pair Leyton Orient and Bristol Rovers for the latter, according to Football Insider.

Wigan story so far for Pearce

Wigan swooped to sign Pearce from Leeds United in 2019 and he has since made 49 appearances for the North-West club.

He was due to become a free agent at the end of this season but the League One promotion hopefuls managed to tie him down on a new two-and-a-half year contract last month.

Keeping hold of him was an important piece of business by the Latics in January and they will be hoping he can return to action as soon as possible.

Leam Richardson’s side face Sheffield Wednesday away in the league after their cup game at Stoke on Saturday.