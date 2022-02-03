Swansea City host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.

The two sides enter this weekend in very different veins of form. Swansea find themselves in 19th place of the table having won just one of their last eight in the league, whilst Rovers find themselves in 2nd and having lost only once in their last 13 Championship fixtures.

Russell Martin’s Swans could yet find themselves in a relegation battle at some point between now and the end of the season, and taking anything from this weekend’s game will be another huge ask for them.

But Wales Online have revealed that new signing Nathanael Ogbeta is ‘expected’ to feature in the matchday squad this Saturday, with Jamie Paterson also tipped to make a return to the side.

Defender Kyle Naughton however looks set to miss out. The 33-year-old was hauled off after just 20 minutes of the defeat v Luton Town last time out, and Martin told Wales Online about Naughton’s fitness status:

“Kyle is still being assessed, we are waiting on scan results.

“I was hopeful after the game that it was a minor thing but he still had a bit of pain the following day so it is something we needed to have a look at.

“We will hopefully know more in the next few hours but it is looking unlikely that he will be involved at the weekend.”

Naughton has once again been a key player for Swansea, in what is his seventh full season with the club.

Martin doesn’t have too many spare options in that position given the fact that he plays a back five, so expect Joel Latibeaudiere to come into the starting XI, or one of Ryan Manning or Cyrus Christie to drop back into a central position.

Blackburn test…

Tony Mowbray’s side have been in sensational form this season. They’ve become genuine title contenders and have put in some stellar performances over the past few weeks, and they’ll be gunning to take all three points away from a struggling Swansea side this weekend.

They have some potent attacking players in Ben Brereton Diaz who may or may not feature this weekend after being called up to international duty with Chile, with names like John Buckley and Joe Rothwell having been in fine form this campaign as well.

It should be an exciting game at the Swansea.com Stadium this weekend. Martin is urging fans to have patience with his side, but another disappointing performance could cause some unrest.