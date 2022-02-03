Blackburn Rovers are said to have looked at Exeter City wing-back Josh Key during the January transfer window.

In January, Blackburn Rovers brought in Dutch ace Deyovaisio Zeefuik to bolster their options on the right-hand side.

His addition provides cover and competition for main man Ryan Nyambe, but it has now emerged that the Championship club looked at Exeter City ace Key as another option on the right.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, Key was looked at by Blackburn, before ultimately opting to move for Zeefuik on loan.

With Nyambe out of contract at the end of the season and Zeefuik only in on loan as it stands, Rovers could be in the market for a long-term option at right wing-back in the summer. Moreover, it is added that Zeefuik will be in pole position for a long-term role at Ewood Park if Nyambe moves on.

More on Key…

A 22-year-old Exeter-born talent, Key is currently plying his trade for his hometown club.

The right-sided ace has been on the books with Exeter City since 2015 when he joined from Torquay United and he has remained with the club since.

Key picked up senior experience while out on loan with Tiverton Town but he has since become a regular for the Grecians. Across all competitions, the Exeter prodigy has played 82 times for the club, chipping in with four goals and 11 assists in the process.

Able to feature as both a wing-back and a full-back, Key enjoys carrying the ball forward and is more than capable in possession. At 22, he still has his best years ahead of him too, holding all the potential to become the next Exeter City academy graduate to progress up the Football League and play at a higher level.