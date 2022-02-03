Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed to The Northern Echo that he believes James Lea Siliki still has a future at the club, despite previously telling the player that he could leave in January.

Middlesbrough midfielder Siliki had been told by manager Chris Wilder to find a new club, but after failing to find a suitable move away from the Riverside the Cameroonian will likely remain at Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

There are plenty of players ahead of him in the pecking order as things stand. The trio of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier have been selected together in all but one so far since Wilder took over in November.

But there is also the likes of new signings Riley McGree and Caolan Boyd-Munce to contend with, whilst Paddy McNair can also play in midfield when needed.

Siliki is currently away on international duty with Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations with the Indomitable Lions having reached the semi-finals of the competition.

He will return back to Boro either if they are knocked out against Egypt next time out, or after the final if they reach it.

Having been told to find a new club by Wilder, the Middlesbrough boss was quick to say that the midfielder still does have a future at the club.

“There’s no downside in him coming back, and the door’s certainly not shut for James at all,” he said.

“You never know what’s around the corner. If he comes back and produces really good levels in training, or opportunities open up that might open up, then he can take that opportunity and there’s no problem with me.”

Wilder also suggested that there is a possibility he could leave to a club overseas, where their transfer windows remain open.

“He’ll come back in. I’m not sure about the (overseas) windows, so when James comes back, we’ll reassess and he’ll be part of the group moving forward.”

Whether Siliki is to return after the Egypt clash or if they go on to reach the final and play Senegal, he will be in contention to face QPR next Wednesday.