MK are comfortably sitting in fourth place right now, five points clear in the playoffs and four off of the automatics.

The main aim for Liam Manning when he replaced the departing Russell Martin was to stabilise a strong MK Dons side and fight the battle that Martin was never able to begin. Manning has proven doubters wrong as the Dons look in a strong position heading into the second half of the season.

Here, we take an updated look at MK Dons’ top 5 performers of the season so far according to WhoScored…

5. Troy Parrott – 6.72

Parrott joined the Dons on loan from Tottenham in the summer. His call-ups for the Irish national team in the first half of the season are credited with a rocky start to life at MK Dons, however, the 19-year-old striker is slowly but surely levelling out and becoming an asset for Liam Manning’s side. Despite scoring just three times in 24 league appearances, Parrott has been important in the build-up play thanks to his great technical abilities.

4. Daniel Harvie – 6.79

Wing-back Daniel Harvie has greatly improved the defensive side of his game this season, which has carried him onto this list. He is strong in his tackles and has a good eye for a pass to set the Dons on their attacks. His dribbling and positioning has been seriously impressive, however, he is often let down by his crossing abilities. That being said, Harvie has contributed with three assists this season and has a solid average aerials won of 2.2 and a pass success rate of 74.9%.

3. Peter Kioso – 7.23

Kioso joined the Dons in the summer window and made 18 appearances before he was recalled by Luton Town in January. The Dons went on to replace Kioso with Kaine Kesler, who plays a similar style to the departed full-back. The 22-year-old managed four goals and three assists during his time at Stadium MK. Kioso held a massive average of 4.1 aerials won per 90 minutes before leaving and five man of the matches to his name, the joint-most at MK Dons.

2. Matt O’Riley – 7.39

Midfielder O’Riley scored seven and assisted five before his £1,500,000 release clause was triggered by Celtic. He had a pass success rate of 85.9% with 26 league appearances to his name. He was wished the best upon his departure for Scotland, as the 21-year-old continues his development, shining in a strong Celtic squad.

1. Scott Twine – 7.53

Scott Twine’s compensation package of £300,000 seems like an absolute bargain for MK Dons right now. The 22-year-old has proved crucial to Manning’s MK Dons side this season with 13 goals, the most from any midfielder in the league and eight assists, the second most from any player in League One. It was a massive coup for the Dons to keep hold of Twine past January, and there is no doubt that the talisman will push on until May.