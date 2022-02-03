Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has said he is open to bringing in free agents if he wishes to strengthen his ranks outside the window.

Garner added six new faces to his Swindon Town squad in the January transfer window.

Goalkeeper Emmanuel Idem joined on a free transfer, while Louie Barry, Josh Davison, Joe Tomlinson, Jake O’Brien and Brandon Cooper all arrived on loan until the end of the season.

However, with the window now shut, there is still the chance to bring in free agents, something that Garner has said he is “open” to.

As quoted by the Swindon Advertiser, the Swindon Town boss said that while there is no imminent free transfer arrivals, the club will stay open to the possibility of dipping into the free agent market if needs be.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’ll never rule anything out in terms of options that are available to us.

“That’s something we’ll stay open to and we’ll assess.

“There’s nothing imminent in regard to free agents at the moment, but as a club, it’s something we’re open to and can look at.”

The Robins’ push for promotion

With 27 League Two games played, Swindon Town are still in with a shot of automatic promotion back to League One.

The Robins sit in 7th place in a tightly-packed League Two table, only four points away from 3rd placed Newport County. Currently on a run of three consecutive draws, Swindon will be looking to return to winning ways against fellow promotion contenders Exeter City this weekend.

A win could see Garner’s men rise as high as 5th, but a victory for the Grecians would see Matt Taylor’s side overtake Swindon, pushing them out of the top seven in the process.