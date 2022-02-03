West Brom are close to appoint Steve Bruce as manager, after parting ways with Valerien Ismael yesterday.

West Brom currently reside in 6th place of the Championship table. The Baggies were leapfrogged by Huddersfield Town last night who beat Derby County 2-0 to move up into 5th.

Ismael had guided West Brom to a poor first half of the season and they now find themselves 13 points behind leaders Fulham, and with what will be a divisive appointment in Bruce lined up.

The former Newcastle United manager was sacked earlier in the season, with Magpies fans having very few positive things to say about the 61-year-old.

So what could Bruce’s first West Brom XI look like?

Bruce’s tactics were criticised at Newcastle. He often chopped and changed his side but more often than not would opt with a back four, two wider players and either one or two strikers on the pitch.

For West Brom then, there could be change just around the corner with Ismael having donned a back five throughout this campaign.

With West Brom not in action til next week when they travel to Sheffield United, and Bruce looking likely to land the job, here’s what his first West Brom XI could look like:

Despite how poorly West Brom have performed this season, they have some strong attacking options. Minus Daryl Dike, Bruce has Andy Carroll and Karlan Grant at his disposal and given his old school style of play, we could see a classic target man, paired with a more pacey player, type of strike force.

Elsewhere, Matt Phillips has under-performed this season but remains a proven Championship player, and seems better utilised on the wing. He and Callum Robinson could be Bruce’s pacey wide players, with the back four probably easier to select.

Sam Johnstone could well return to the side for the remainder of the season with Ismael now gone, and it will be interesting to see where Taylor Gardner-Hickman fits in – his breakthrough is perhaps one of the more positive outcomes of Ismael’s tenure.

Bruce will surely know that he won’t be every Baggies fan’s first choice to come in. But he has a track record of promotion, and could yet be the answer West Brom are searching for.