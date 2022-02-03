Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed star forward Jamie Paterson could be available to face Blackburn Rovers later this week.

Paterson, 30, has emerged as a key player for Swansea City since his free transfer arrival in the summer transfer window.

The forward has been absent from the Swans’ last five Championship games though, with manager Martin stating he hasn’t been in the right state of mind to play amid a contract dispute.

However, with Swansea preparing to face Tony Mowbray’s high-flying Blackburn Rovers on Saturday evening, Martin has now revealed that the former Bristol City man could be in contention to feature.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the Swansea City expressed his delight at Paterson’s return to training and admitted that it will be a “big ask” for him to feature at the weekend, but said they will assess the situation and go from there.

He said:

“It was great to have Pato back, we’ve missed him.

“He will need time to get back to where he was physically and mentally and doing what he does best. He is enjoying being here, the distractions have made it difficult but we hope he is over that and he is looking forward to putting that white shirt back on.

“It is a big ask for him to be involved at the weekend, but we will assess where he is at physically and go from there.

“He looked fine in training and it’s just good to have him back.”

A welcome return in sight?

When Paterson returns to the side, it will come as a huge boost to the Swans.

Mainly operating just behind the number nine, the Coventry-born ace was a standout player for Swansea City over the first half of the season. In 22 Championship games, Paterson managed an impressive eight goals and four assists, putting on some inspirational displays to fire the Welsh outfit to three points on a number of occasions.

Blackburn Rovers will present a tough test for Swansea as they look to get back to winning ways this weekend. Martin’s side are three games without a win and haven’t scored in their last three outings.