Tranmere Rovers’ have had an immaculate run of form over the recent months under manager Micky Mellon.

Rovers didn’t get off to the best starts to the season and drew too many games. However, they have clicked as a side now and sit 2nd.

Here we take a look at Rovers’ top 5 performers of the season so far according to WhoScored.

5. Josh Hawkes – 6.84

Hawkes was initially on loan from Sunderland before the Merseyside outfit made the move permanent this winter.

He has completed an impressive 1.6 key passes per game this season to sneak into the top five here.

4. Kieron Morris – 6.96

Kieron Morris has arguably been the Whites’ most offensive threat this season and has chipped in with five goals and three assists.

The 27-year-old has completed on average 30.3 passes a game this season with 74.8% passing accuracy, creating a much needed bridge between the defence and the attack that gets most attacking moves going.

3. Tom Davies – 7.04

In at third we have centre-back Tom Davies. He has been a massive helping factor in Tranmere’s best defensive record in League Two this season.

He averages 1.4 tackles per game and 1.4 interceptions per game along with 3.4 areal duels won per game. Davies has really suited Mellon’s system and has thrived when playing in a back four.

2. Callum Macdonald – 7.09

Another defensive player on the list, Callum Macdonald was signed in the summer of 2020. Since then he has been consistently one of the club’s best players defensively.

The left-back has the 6th highest tackles per game in League Two with 2.8 alongside intercepting 1.9 times a game.

1. Peter Clarke – 7.26

The 40-year-old has been nothing less than outstanding for Rovers this season. He has the most blocks per game in League Two with 1.5 and also comes an impressive second in clearances per game with 6.3.

Clarke has suited Mellon’s tactics perfectly and is a great mentor for the other defenders at the club.