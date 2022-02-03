QPR boss Mark Warburton has predicted the club’s star players will attract more interest from Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window.

Over the course of the January transfer window, QPR were able to keep a hold of their star players.

Charlie Kelman, Dillon Barnes, Jordy de Wijs and Conor Masterson left on loan, but they were the only first-team departures. As far as interest in some of QPR’s star players is concerned though, it was a pretty quiet month.

However, R’s boss Warburton has said he anticipates it to be a “far busier” window when the summer rolls around.

As quoted by West London Sport, the QPR manager said he hopes the club’s key players can go on to play Premier League football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium but predicted there will be interest in their stars in the summer.

“The boys have done really, really well and I’ve no doubt we’ve got a number of players who will play in the Premier League – hopefully with QPR,” Warburton stated.

“But I keep reading that eight clubs are in for player X and five clubs are in for player Y. These rumours emanate from agents, they emanate from some media guys trying to get some content.

“In general, I don’t think there’s been that money from the Premier League to really go and spend on domestic players. I think they’ve been looking at the big-hitting targets at 35, 40, or 50 million – the Newcastle and Man City-type targets.

“In general, no there hasn’t been that enquiry, but I think the summer will be far busier and I hope very much that we can achieve our goals and those boys play Premier League football with QPR.”

Premier League ambitions

Some of QPR’s standout players have certainly shown their capabilities this season, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Premier League interest in their services arise once the season comes to an end.

However, Warburton’s side are in a really good position to fight for promotion this season. As it stands, the R’s sit in 4th place, only two points away from the automatic promotion spots and six clear of 7th placed Middlesbrough.

Jumping up to the top-flight would be a huge factor in their efforts to keep key players, so it will be hoped that QPR can fulfil the potential in the squad this season and make a long-awaited return to Premier League football.