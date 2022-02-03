Millwall boss Gary Rowett has opened up on Ben Thompson’s departure, stating he didn’t feel it was fair to keep him on board amid his desire for more game time.

Thompson’s long-term affiliation with Millwall came to an end on transfer deadline day, with the club allowing him to leave on a free transfer to join League One side Gillingham.

After making his way through the Lions’ youth ranks, the midfielder played a hefty 175 times for his boyhood club, but he has seen a limited amount of game time over the past season.

That combined with Thompson’s desire to play more left Millwall boss Rowett feeling obliged to letting the player depart.

As quoted by News at Den, Rowett said that he had “two or three” discussions with Thompson in which the midfielder expressed a desire for more game time, stating that he didn’t think it would be “fair” to stand in his way.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I know the fans will want me to say that it’s a tough decision because of what he means to the football club, and I get that.

“I’ve had probably two or three good sit-downs with Thommo.

“He expressed a desire all the way along, he said first and foremost he wanted to play for Millwall. Of course he does, he’s a Millwall fan and he’s had such a good time with the club. But, he wants to play football. He wanted to do that and I didn’t think it was fair to stand in his way.

“I had the same conversations with him in the summer and they weren’t able to find the right club at that point. This time there was the opportunity of course with Neil going in at Gillingham.

“And we wish him all the best. You want to see him on a football pitch, not out of the squad.

“That’s what happened, we tried to move in a slightly different way. We wish him all the best, he’s a fabulous player.”

A new challenge

With Thompson’s move to Gillingham sealed, the midfielder will be determined to have a telling impact on proceedings at Priestfield as he reunites with former boss Neil Harris.

The Gills are currently sat in the League One relegation zone after a dismal campaign to date. However, a victory in Harris’ first game in charge will hopefully instill some hope into the club as they look to pull off an unlikely escape.

As it stands, Gillingham sit in 23rd place, eight points away from safety after their win over Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night.