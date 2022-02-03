Cardiff City striker Uche Ikpeazu revealed to the club’s official website that he spoke with Middlesbrough duo Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba before deciding on making the loan switch to South Wales.

Cardiff have won their last two games, beating play-off chasers Nottingham Forest 2-1 and Barnsley 1-0 away from home yesterday evening. They had gone six games without a win prior to the victory over Steve Cooper’s side.

Last night’s win over bottom of the league Barnsley means Cardiff are now nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The player they have to thank for the three points is Middlesbrough loanee Uche Ikpeazu. He came off the bench in the 63rd minute for his Bluebirds debut and scored just eight minutes later to make sure Cardiff left Oakwell with all three points.

He signed on Deadline Day on Tuesday and made an instant impact just one day later.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the win, the Ugandan said before sealing the move he had sought the advice of two former Cardiff players currently plying their trade at his parent club Middlesbrough.

“When I had the option of joining I wanted to do it. There has always been something about the club I always liked,” he said.

“Cardiff City are an amazing club and I love the stadium. I spoke to Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier, and they said that Cardiff City are one of the best clubs they’ve ever played for.

“I want to help this team climb up the table. Cardiff City are one of the best teams in the Championship and should be higher up the division.”

His new side face Liverpool in a FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday, but get their league campaign back underway next Wednesday when they face Peterborough United before Millwall next weekend.

Ikpeazu will be hoping to build on his positive debut against Barnsley and help keep his new side in the division come the end of the season in May.

He is seen as surplus to requirements at Boro and so could be available on a permanent deal in the summer. Something which Cardiff may already be considering.