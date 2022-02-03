Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has said Oliver Norburn will keep the club’s captaincy if his attitude and professionalism are both on point.

Norburn, 29, made his desire to leave Peterborough United clear on deadline day as he looked to seal a move closer to home.

However, despite a bid from Blackpool, the midfielder ultimately remained at London Road, with the club hierarchy and manager Ferguson looking to keep him on board until at least the end of the season.

Now, with Norburn remaining at the club, Ferguson has moved to issue on the club captaincy.

Norburn, who only took over the duty from Mark Beevers a couple of months ago, will remain as captain if he continues to stay professional and give his all for the club, Ferguson has said to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Here’s what he had to say on the situation:

“It will all depend on Ollie’s attitude. “And knowing his character and professionalism I expect he will get his head down and give his all for the club. If that happens I won’t take the captaincy away. “His situation is difficult. We all understand that, but we didn’t want to sell him in our situation and so turned down several bids from Blackpool. “You’d never have known from the manner of his performances that he was unhappy. He was genuinely injured and unable to play last weekend and we missed him.”

Crucial games coming up…

February is a crucial month for Peterborough United, so they’re going to need everyone on board, giving their all for the club.

First up is an FA Cup clash with QPR, but this month sees Posh take on the likes of Cardiff City, Reading, Derby County and Hull City – all teams in and around the fight to survive this season.

Posh are now five games without a Championship win and they can’t afford to let this form continue for much longer, with the likes of Cardiff and Hull both picking up important victories in recent weeks to pull themselves away from the bottom three.