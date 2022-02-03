Blackburn Rovers will give loaned in full-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik the chance to earn a permanent deal, manager Tony Mowbray has said.

Zeefuik, 23, was one of five Blackburn Rovers signings in January, joining alongside Ryan Giles, James Brown, Ryan Hedges and Dilan Markanday.

The Dutchman’s arrival gives Mowbray another option on the right-hand side as either a wing-back or full-back, and with Ryan Nyambe’s future still up in the air as the end of his contract nears, the time could come for a new man to come in on a long-term basis.

Now, Mowbray has revealed that loan man Zeefuik will be given the chance to show he deserves a permanent move to Ewood Park.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, the Blackburn Rovers boss stated that the Hertha Berlin loanee needs to get the game-time to show what he can bring to the side, and the club are willing to give him that.

“We will give him opportunities,” Mowbray stated.

“Putting into context Ryan’s situation we need to look to the future and see where we’re going.

“If Deyo is a permanent option down the line then he needs to be given game-time to assess his qualities.”

Moving forward…

After making his first start for Rovers against Luton, Zeefuik will be determined to maintain his place in the starting XI going forward. Nyambe has locked down the starting spot on the right-hand side this season though, so it will be a battle to stay in the side.

Blackburn Rovers are looking to achieve something special this season, with a return to the Premier League looking a serious possibility. The additions of Zeefuik and co will only boost their chances too, adding some much-needed squad depth as the run-in approaches.

Up next for Rovers is Swansea City, who currently sit down in 19th as they look to find some consistency under Russell Martin’s management.

A win for Blackburn would see them maintain their place in the top two, with Bournemouth looking to close the gap.