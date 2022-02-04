Portsmouth legend Matthew Taylor enjoyed six years at Fratton Park with the vast majority of his games coming in the Premier League.

Taylor’s first season at Portsmouth was a successful one and he helped them win the First Division title from his initial position of wing-back.

His first season in the top flight didn’t start too well though after picking up an injury late in the 2002/03 season. However, he cemented his place back in the side quickly after making his recovery.

A few years down the line, Taylor played a crucial role in Pompey surviving relegation.

He ended up spending a total of six seasons at Fratton Park and became a popular figure.

The current Walsall boss left in 2008 and went on to have spells at Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United, Burnley, Northampton Town and Swindon Town.

How much do you know about him? Have a go at the quiz below!: