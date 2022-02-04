Blackpool’s form has dipped a bit over the last few months as they have been picking up a lot of draws.

Neil Critchley’s men have slipped down the table a bit and currently sit 15th going into the Bristol City match this weekend.

Nevertheless, they are still only eight points off the play-off spots.

Here we take an updated look at their top 5 performers this season so far according to WhoScored.

5. Gary Madine – 6.81

Madine is the only player on the list who wasn’t signed by Critchley but that hasn’t stopped him from stepping up this season. The former Sheffield Wednesday striker has been a perfect partner for whoever plays upfront with him. His selfless nature sees Jerry Yates and Shayne Lavery top the scoring charts with seven each, but he is still up there with four.

4. Josh Bowler – 6.81

The summer arrival has really hit the ground running. Although he only has two goals for the Pool so far, they have both come against his former club Fulham in their 1-0 win and 1-1 draw against the table toppers. He has given his all for the club which has seen him become a fans’ favourite very quickly.

3. James Husband – 6.84

Versatile defender Husband makes the top three. This season he has once again played a big part in the Seasiders’ success. Third for minutes this season, Husband has had to play centrally and on the left of the defence for Critchley, switching between the two seamlessly as well as being a leader for not only the defence but the whole squad.

2. Marvin Ekpiteta – 6.95

Defensive wall Epkiteta comes in as the runner-up. No matter who his partner has been, the defence has always looked solid with Ekpiteta playing. He has adapted with ease to life in the Championship.

1. Keshi Anderson – 7.01

Top of the list is tricky winger Anderson. With four goals and four assists, he had to make the list beating out Yates, who has seven goals and an assist, and Lavery, who has seven goals. But the former Swindon Town star has done all that has been asked of him this campaign.