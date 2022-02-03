Bournemouth new boy Freddie Woodman has revealed he spoke with former Cherries stars and Newcastle United teammates Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser before his deadline day loan move.

Woodman was one of five deadline day arrivals at Dean Court, coming through the doors alongside Kieffer Moore, Nat Phillips, Todd Cantwell and Siriki Dembele.

The move gives the shot-stopper the chance to play regular first-team football with Bournemouth having fallen behind Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow in the Newcastle United pecking order.

Now, upon the confirmation of his move to Bournemouth, Woodman has revealed three of his Newcastle United teammates had a role to play in his decision to link up with the Cherries.

Speaking with the club’s official media channel, the ‘keeper confirmed he spoke with former Bournemouth stars Wilson, Ritchie and Fraser before the switch. Here’s what he had to say:

“First and foremost, I spoke to the players.

“Callum Wilson, Matty Ritchie, we’ve got Wee Man (Fraser) as well, there’s a lot of connections and they spoke so highly about the club and they knew that if I did come down here, that I would enjoy it.

“They were really pushing for me to come down here.

“Then obviously the management staff have been brilliant since they have come in – really tried to help me and improve me as a player and they were definitely all for me coming back here.”

A proven Championship ‘keeper

Woodman has already proven himself in the Championship, so his arrival at Bournemouth comes as a big boost to Scott Parker and co.

The former England youth international spent two seasons on loan with Swansea City, cementing himself as the go-to option in between the sticks in both campaigns. Across all competitions, Woodman managed 34 clean sheets in 95 outings, conceding 97 times.

The 24-year-old is an obviously talented ‘keeper but game time has been limited with Newcastle United, so a fresh loan move away to automatic promotion-hunters Bournemouth is a good move.

Next up for the Cherries is an FA Cup clash with Boreham Wood, a game Woodman could make his debut in, as he isn’t cup-tied.