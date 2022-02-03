Swansea City manager Russell Martin has urged supporters to have patience, with his side going through a purple patch of form.

Swansea City currently find themselves in 19th place of the Championship table. The Swans have won just one of their last eight Championship fixtures, losing back-to-back games against Hull City and last time out, Luton Town.

The defeat v Luton was a hard one to take. Swansea were in the tie throughout but would succumb to a late goal from Harry Cornick, handing all three points to the visiting Hatters.

It left Swansea just three places above the drop zone. Martin’s side still have a 12-point cushion to the bottom three and so relegation still seems like a far-fetched prospect, but this season is certainly taking a turn for the worse.

Speaking to the cub’s official website however, Martin has reminded fans that his tenure isn’t a short-term thing. He’s been brought in to rebuild the club and that will inevitably take time:

“This year is always going to be about trying to develop and create something that supporters want at this football club,” he said.

“That is my understanding of it and my understanding of the modern history of this football club is that the style of play is very important.”

Swansea have had some stylish managers in place over the years. Names like Roberto Martinez, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter spring to mind, but under Steve Cooper in particular, the club lost focus on that ethos.

“We are not here to have a smash and grab season where we are winning, and we don’t understand why or just get lucky,” Martin continued.

“We are here to develop a team of players that improve over a long period of time. That is why I was given a long-term contract.

“I was really honest with everyone that this wasn’t going to happen quickly.

“We went on a brilliant run earlier in the season and some people got carried away. We are well aware that all of a sudden we became more of a threat to teams.

“It doesn’t change my belief in what we are doing here, how it fits here, and what the long-term goal is. Give us that time and I have no doubt that we will be very successful.”

Swansea City were relegated from the Premier League in 2018. They went on to achieve a mid-table finish under Potter before earning back-to-back play-off finishes under Cooper, reaching the play-off final last time round but ultimately losing to Brentford.

Signs of progression…

Martin was brought in shortly before the start of the season. He’s had little time or resources to put his own stamp on the side but the signs of progression have definitely been there for all to see.

Slowly but surely, Martin is implementing his philosophy on the cub and with signings like Andrew Fisher and Nathanael Ogbeta coming in last month, the former MK Dons boss is gradually building his Swansea City side.

Form is poor of late, for sure, and with games against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City coming up, Swansea could sink even closer to the bottom three.

It’s is a classic case of ‘trusting the process’. But the Championship is a cruel mistress, and Martin could quickly lose some of that trust from the fans.