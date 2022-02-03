TalkSPORT pundit and former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Sunderland to avoid appointing Roy Keane as manager, amid reports linking the Irishman to the Black Cats vacancy.

Sunderland are without a manager following their sacking of Lee Johnson last weekend. The former Bristol City boss was ousted soon after a 6-0 defeat away at Bolton Wanderers in League One, and he leaves the club in 3rd place of the table.

Plenty of names have been linked with the job since – Grant McCann and Jonathan Woodgate have both been mentioned, though Keane is seemingly the candidate on everyone’s lips.

Reports in national media yesterday revealed that Keane is set to be interviewed for the job, 10 years after his last job as a manager and 13 years after he left Sunderland.

The former Manchester United midfielder has since held assistant manager positions with the Republic of Ireland national side, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

But speaking on Keane’s time at Villa Park, former Villa captain Agbonlahor revealed his concern about Keane returning to management, sharing this story about a shooting drill during one training session:

“The gaffer, Paul Lambert, says ‘this isn’t good enough’, ‘the standard’s not good enough’. So me as captain, I come forward and back the players up, and say, ‘well gaffer, we’re only getting one shot in 10 or 11 minutes, so we need to do something different’.

“Roy Keane comes forward and says, ‘oh, are you cold? Do you want another warm up?’ And I sort of said, ‘I’m not talking to you, Roy, I’m talking to the manager’. And he gave me that evil stare, and then the next day, he left.”

Keane has carried a certain reputation as a non-nonsense, tough loving kind of player and now coach.

And for some Sunderland fans, that is exactly what the club needs right now, but Agbonlahor has urged the Black Cats to avoid Keane – he went on to say this morning:

“If I’m the Sunderland owner now, I’m thinking twice because he [Keane] might go in there and make them even worse.”

A keen gamble on Keane?

Sunderland bringing in Keane is definitely a gamble. He’s been out of first-team management for a number of years and had uninspiring spells as Martin O’Neill’s assisting with the Republic of Ireland national side, Villa and Forest as well.

Agbonlahor’s story is interesting – he’s a player who’s played first-hand under Keane, but that was a long time ago.

Keane has been working as a regular pundit on Sky Sports for the past few years and he’s become a huge favourite on the channel, but that doesn’t mean that he’s a better manager because of it, or that his man management skills will have changed.

It’s certainly an interesting link and should he land the job, it will be even more interesting to see how he performs.