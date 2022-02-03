Former Sunderland striker Djibril Cisse has once again hinted hat he’d be open to a dramatic return to Sunderland.

Cisse, now 40-year-old, is still playing football. The Frenchman is signed on at US-based club Panathinaikos Chicago and last played in England in 2013 for QPR.

The former Liverpool man was on loan at Sunderland for the 2008/09 season where he scored 10 goals in 35 Premier league outings for the club.

He was a fan favourite during his time at the Stadium of Light, and so too was Jermain Defoe – the 39-year-old striker has re-signed for the club following his Rangers departure last month.

With the return of Defoe, one Sunderland fan put it to the club that they should pursue another ‘nostalgic’ return for Cisse, who duly replied:

And Sunderland fans may remember that this isn’t the first time Cisse has hinted that he’d be open to a return to the club.

Last summer, Cisse was again in conversation with Black Cats fans online, where he suggested that he’d be open to returning to Wearside:

Djibril Cisse in the 3rd division of English football? YES PLEASE 💉💉#SAFC pic.twitter.com/tAnwJzA1jn — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) July 16, 2021

A bit of banter? Or is Cisse serious?

We’ll probably never know if Cisse is genuinely keen on returning to Sunderland. The striker has become something of a journeyman over the past few years, playing football in any and every country since leaving QPR in 2013.

But with Sunderland bringing back Defoe it’s understandable that fans are thinking of other names who could be brought back in for a similarly romantic return.

Defoe however has recently proved himself at a decent level with Rangers. As for Cisse, he’s now playing lower-level football, having last played at a decent level in 2015 when he was with Bastia in the French Ligue 1.

Surely a return for Cisse is off the cards. But the Frenchman obviously seems to have a connection with the club and the fans, and so nothing can ever be ruled out.