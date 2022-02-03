Derby County lost 2-0 away at Huddersfield Town in the Championship last night.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County have now won just one of their last five in the Championship, after falling to a 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town last night.

Richard Stearman’s sending off in the third minute changed the tone of the game right from the start. Derby dug deep and held on until the 75th minute, before goals from Duane Holmes and Jordan Rhodes earned the Terriers all three points.

Here we look at three Derby County players who struggled against Huddersfield last night…

Richard Stearman – WhoScored rating 5.2

Stearman’s sending off obviously turned the game in favour of Huddersfield Town. The experience defender was caught napping at the back and was shown a straight red card, which would split opinion among viewers.

Nevertheless, Stearman’s sending off could have been avoided, and it left his teammates with high and dry in last night’s game.

Luke Plange – WhoScored rating 5.8

The striker was just one of those players left wanting after Stearman’s red card. Starting up front on his own, Plange was left totally isolated as Derby fought bravely with 10 men and ultimately failed to make an impact on the game.

The now Crystal Palace man was hauled off at half-time, with Krystian Bielik coming on for him.

Tom Lawrence – WhoScored rating 5.9

The Rams skipper has been a shining light for his side this season. He was wanted by a number of Championship clubs last month but remains at Pride Park, and he’ll be pivotal to any chance the Rams have of survival.

But last night, he didn’t step up to the plate. Derby County really need players like Lawrence to provide something special in those kind of games but he too failed to make an impression on the night, and Derby ultimately fell to a disappointing defeat.