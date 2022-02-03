Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says that Max Bird ‘should be OK’ to feature in the Rams’ next fixture v Hull City next week.

Derby County lost 2-0 away at Huddersfield Town last night. It was a disappointing defeat for Rooney’s men, who played the vast majority of the game with one man less than their opponents after Richard Stearman saw red after just three minutes.

Bird was absent from last night’s game. He picked up a groin injury after the draw v Birmingham City in Derby’s previous fixture, but Rooney says that the 21-year-old should be available to play against Hull City on Tuesday of next week.

Derbyshire Live quote the Rams boss as saying: “Max Bird should be OK for the next game.”

Elsewhere, Derby County duo Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak face spells on the sidelines – Rooney told Derbyshire Live that Kazim-Richards is out for up to four weeks with a calf injury, and Jozwiak between four and eight weeks with an as yet unknown injury.

From bad to worse…

Derby County remain in the Championship relegation zone, remain in administration and remain in a perilous financial situation.

After a good run of form at the back end of last year the Rams are now without a win in three, and with just one win in their last six outings.

Seven points stand between Derby County and safety and so there remains a chance of Championship survival this season, but without Jozwiak and Kazim-Richards for the next few weeks, picking up wins will be made that little bit harder for Rooney and his side.

But the return of Bird will be a boost when Derby County host Hull City next week – the midfielder has earned a lot of plaudits this season and his absence in the middle of the park was evident last night.

Tuesday’s game v Hull kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.