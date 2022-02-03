Huddersfield Town beat Derby County 2-0 in the Championship last night.

Carlos Corberan’s side continue to defy odds in the Championship this season, picking up yet another win last night to stretch their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions.

Last night, the Terriers were given a helping hand early on when Richard Stearman was sent off in the third minute.

But it took them until the 75th minute to break through, with Duane Holmes opening the scoring and Jordan Rhodes adding the second just minutes later.

So who impressed for Huddersfield Town last night? Here we look at three Terriers who impressed v Derby County…

Pipa – WhoScored rating 6.3

The Spaniard missed the start of this season through injury. But he’s recently returned to action and he’s given Corberan’s side a huge boost – he became a fan favourite last time round, featuring 37 times in the Championship and thoroughly impressing.

And he impressed coming off the bench last night, giving Huddersfield the required boost to go on and claim the win over a stubborn Derby County side.

Tom Lees – WhoScored rating 7.4

The defender signed in the summer and has since become an important member of the starting XI. The 31-year-old has brought a lot of experience to the Huddersfield back-line and last night, he was once again formidable.

Lees was like a brick wall for Huddersfield last night, limiting Derby County (albeit against 10 men for much of the game) to very little throughout the game.

Lewis O’Brien – WhoScored rating 7.5

The midfielder gave another faultless account of himself last night. He was everywhere on the night, connecting play, taking the ball forward and preventing Derby from creating any real scoring opportunities.

He’s now featured 28 times in the Championship this season and Town fans voted him as their Man of the Match last night.