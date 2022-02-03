Cardiff City overcame Barnsley 1-0 in the Championship last night, with Uche Ikpeazu scoring the only goal of the game.

Cardiff City have now won back-to-back games in the Championship. Steve Morison’s men have given themselves a nine-point gap to the bottom three after wins against Nottingham Forest and now Barnsley.

Last night was always going to be a scrappy game with both sides fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Championship table, though it was the Welsh side who left victorious.

Ikpeazu, 26, joined on loan from Middlesbrough last month. The striker came off the bench to make his debut last night and soon after scored the game’s winning goal, following in the footsteps of fellow striker Jordan Hugill who scored a debut goal last time out v Forest.

So what did Cardiff City fans make of Ikpeazu’s performance?

The former Wycombe Wanderers man gave a good account of himself and looks to be a really keen capture for the club, after they lost Kieffer Moore to Bournemouth last month.

