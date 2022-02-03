Cardiff City overcame Barnsley 1-0 in the Championship last night, with Uche Ikpeazu scoring the only goal of the game.

Cardiff City have now won back-to-back games in the Championship. Steve Morison’s men have given themselves a nine-point gap to the bottom three after wins against Nottingham Forest and now Barnsley.

Last night was always going to be a scrappy game with both sides fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Championship table, though it was the Welsh side who left victorious.

Ikpeazu, 26, joined on loan from Middlesbrough last month. The striker came off the bench to make his debut last night and soon after scored the game’s winning goal, following in the footsteps of fellow striker Jordan Hugill who scored a debut goal last time out v Forest.

So what did Cardiff City fans make of Ikpeazu’s performance?

The former Wycombe Wanderers man gave a good account of himself and looks to be a really keen capture for the club, after they lost Kieffer Moore to Bournemouth last month.

See what these Cardiff City fans had to say online about Ikpeazu last night:

UCHE IKPEAZU‼️ That’s it, that’s the tweet. WHAT AN ABSOLUTE UNIT🤩#CCFC — Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) February 2, 2022

Ikpeazu the absolute brute just what we been missing 😁 — Jonathan (@Jonatha05884996) February 2, 2022

Far from pretty but an absolutely massive win nonetheless. @UcheIkpeazu would probably bully The Hulk. Proper striker and a proper goal. Oh and finally a clean sheet. GET IN!!! — Ross Fowler (@RossCCFC1988) February 2, 2022

Just got back this minute from Barnsley Feed the Beast and Uche will score Ikpeazu

Ikpeazu

Ikpeazu@UcheIkpeazu — Daniel rees (@SportMadDan) February 3, 2022

It's crazy to see the likes of Ikpeazu and Hugill show more passion for this club in the few days they've been here than what Kieffer Moore did in two seasons — CCFCJH09 (@CCFCJH09) February 2, 2022

Wake me up before you go go,

Who needs Kieffer when you’ve got Ikpeazu — Nath🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@NathCcfc) February 2, 2022