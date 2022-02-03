Barnsley lost 1-0 at home to Cardiff City in the Championship last night, but Domingos Quina impressed on his debut for the Tykes.

Barnsley welcomed Cardiff City to Oakwell last night. It was a huge game at the bottom of the Championship table with both sides having struggled this season, though it was the Bluebirds who’d take all three points.

Uche Ikpeazu scored the game’s only goal in the 71st minute, capping back-to-back wins for Steve Morison’s side and condemning Barnsley to a fifth-straight defeat in the Championship.

Poya Asbaghi’s side remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table. Relegation looks inevitable for the club but they could yet have a saviour in Quina – the Portuguese attacker joined on loan from Watford last month and impressed on his first outing for the club last night.

The 22-year-old started the game but was brought off after an hour, though Barnsley fans saw enough to be left wanting more.

See what some of these Barnsley fans have said online about Quina’s performance last night:

Quina carried the game till he went off. Iseka was onside in the replay. Laumann more passion than all our team. Recruitment so so poor needed more proven quality in the transfer window. Poya out Khalid out and board out. — Mike (@mikeytyke87) February 2, 2022

Take the positives from this. I found a £2 coin outside ground. Quina levels above. — darren (@darren96158924) February 2, 2022

Thought Quina and Vita were impressive tonight. Shouldn’t be getting pushed around for a goal like that though #barnsleyfc — Jack Thompson (@Thompson_Jack1) February 2, 2022

Quina looks a player. And we’ve looked neat on the ball up to their third. Not sure what’s going on with the formation though. 3-6-1? If Morris could come on for some presence upfront, we may get something from this. #barnsleyfc — Robert Cooper (@themusicalrobin) February 2, 2022

Quiche/Quina has been the standout player for #barnsleyfc so far. Better team dare I say too. — Spencer Davies (@TheGodfatherUk) February 2, 2022

Best we've played all season. Quina seems like the player we've been missing all season. — Ben Thompson (@thompsonben92) February 2, 2022