Barnsley lost 1-0 at home to Cardiff City in the Championship last night, but Domingos Quina impressed on his debut for the Tykes.

Barnsley welcomed Cardiff City to Oakwell last night. It was a huge game at the bottom of the Championship table with both sides having struggled this season, though it was the Bluebirds who’d take all three points.

Uche Ikpeazu scored the game’s only goal in the 71st minute, capping back-to-back wins for Steve Morison’s side and condemning Barnsley to a fifth-straight defeat in the Championship.

Poya Asbaghi’s side remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table. Relegation looks inevitable for the club but they could yet have a saviour in Quina – the Portuguese attacker joined on loan from Watford last month and impressed on his first outing for the club last night.

The 22-year-old started the game but was brought off after an hour, though Barnsley fans saw enough to be left wanting more.

See what some of these Barnsley fans have said online about Quina’s performance last night: