Former Middlesbrough and Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate has been linked with the Sunderland job.

The Black Cats relieved previous manager Lee Johnson of his duties after a 6-0 drubbing away at Bolton Wanderers last weekend, and plenty of names have since been linked with the job.

Names like Roy Keane and Grant McCann have been strongly mentioned, and now Woodgate is supposedly keen on the job.

The Northern Echo has linked Woodgate with the job and claims that the Englishman is keen on taking over at Sunderland.

Woodgate’s first managerial job came with Middlesbrough in 2019. He’d be sacked after a tough year in charge before later landing the Bournemouth job – he took the Cherries into the play-offs last season.

But what do Sunderland fans make of his links to the club? See what some of them have had to say online about the possibility of Woodgate taking over:

Woodgate? Jonathan Woodgate?

He can't be in the running.. surely…SURELY?? #SAFC — Michael Fleming (@flamingm73) February 2, 2022

Keane – short term YES.

Woodgate, short term, long term, ever. NO THANKS. #SAFC — SAFC (@SafcFan1973) February 2, 2022

See absolutely nothing on Jonathan Woodgate’s CV to suggest he should even be considered for the #SAFC job. — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) February 2, 2022

Absolutely no chance. Wouldn’t want him anywhere near the SOL dugout. Would be a horrendous choice. — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) February 2, 2022

Not Woodgate, don't think he quite has the knowledge to get us promoted. Wouldn't be bothered if he was a number 2,r to taje over at some point in future — N Hewitson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@neil_hewitson) February 2, 2022

Nowhere near our club thanks. Just no — Lex (@safc_lex) February 2, 2022