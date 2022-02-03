Fulham would be entitled to compensation should Fabio Carvalho leave on a free transfer this season, and that figure would be determined via tribunal should he join an English club.

Carvalho’s Fulham future has become something of a saga.

The 19-year-old was largely unheard of this time last year, but after breaking into Fulham’s starting XI at the back end of last season he’s continued his progression this time round.

Carvalho has scored seven goals and assisted four in his 18 Championship outings this season. He’s become a key player under Marco Silva whose side currently sit top of the Championship, six points clear of Blackburn Rovers in 2nd.

But Fulham almost lost Carvalho on deadline day. A recent report from ESPN has shed light on Carvalho’s deadline day and they’ve revealed that Liverpool and Fulham agreed an £8million deal, including add-ons, but failed to ‘complete the necessary paperwork’ in time.

The deal would’ve seen Carvalho return to Fulham on loan.

ESPN go on to reveal that Liverpool remain confident of completing the signing, but that the price tag remains a ‘sticking point’.

And the same report goes on to clarify some FA rules regarding compensation for younger footballers – ESPN writes that Fulham are entitled to compensation should Carvalho leave the club on a free transfer, given the fact that he’s a product of their youth academy.

Fulham would recieve £500,000 should Carvalho be snapped up by an overseas club, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund now being more heavily linked with the youngster, but should Carvalho join Liverpool or any other English club then Fulham’s compensation fee would be determined via tribunal.

Fulham’s hands tied…

For Fulham, it now seems inevitable that they’ll lose Carvalho at some point this season, if not at the end of the campaign.

There’s no doubting his ability though and having him for the next few months will certainly bolster Fulham’s promotion credentials, as they look to secure a third promotion in the past five years.

Up next for them is a trip to Manchester City in the FA Cup this weekend.