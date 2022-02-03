The Telegraph’s John Percy has revealed that West Brom have tabled an 18-month contract offer to Steve Bruce, after parting ways with Valerien Ismael yesterday.

West Brom announced yesterday that Ismael had been relieved of his duties.

The Frenchman took over as head coach in the summer. But after three defeats in their last four Championship outings, Ismael had seemingly lost all faith from the Baggies fans and that prompted a decision from the West Brom hierarchy.

The timing was questionable, coming right after the closure of the January transfer window. But nevertheless, potential successor quickly hit the headlines, and Bruce’s name was being mentioned more than most.

Former Newcastle United manager Bruce was being heavily linked with the vacancy at The Hawthorns and last night, Percy revealed on Twitter that the Baggies had offered Bruce an 18-month deal.

He tweeted:

Steve Bruce has held talks with new #wba chief executive Ron Gourlay this evening. 18-month contract understood to be on the table, with a decision expected on Thursday. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 2, 2022

Ron Gourlay was installed as the club new Chief Executive Officer soon after Ismael’s departure. He replaced Xu Ke and brings with him to the club 25 years of experience in the game, having held similar positions with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the past.

Can Bruce spruce up the Baggies?

Bruce certainly won’t be everyone’s first choice. He was ousted from Newcastle United earlier this season after the fans grew tiresome of his football, which they labelled as largely bland and negative.

But he kept Newcastle United out of the relegation zone for the most part, and he’s had previous experiences in earning promotion from the Championship and so he certainly knows what it takes to break out of the second tier.

It could perhaps be a cheaper option from the Baggies board given the fact that he’s out of work and hiring him won’t require any compensation, but Bruce will definitely be arriving with some doubters.

Up next for the Baggies is a trip to Sheffield United next week.