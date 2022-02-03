Derby County’s administrators have accepted a £600,000 bid from Aston Villa for youngster Omari Kellyman, reports The Sun.

Kellyman, 16, looks set to make the switch from Derby County’s youth system to Aston Villa’s, after The Sun revealed last night that the cash-strapped Rams had accepted a bid of £600,000 for the Northern Irishman.

Given his age, Kellyman is not ‘subject to senior transfer windows’ as per The Sun and so Aston Villa can complete the transfer swoop outside of the designated transfer window.

He’ll become yet anther English Football League starlet to be snapped up by Aston Villa, who’ve made a handful of keen youth signings over the past year or so.

For the Rams, it’s another kick in the teeth. Their financial situation remains perilous and their search for a buyer rumbles on.

Last month also saw the club lose a couple more youngsters in Dylan Williams who was snapped up by Chelsea, and Luke Plange who made the switch to Crystal Palace for just £1million before returning on loan to Pride Park.

Bad timing…

Amid their administration, Derby County and manager Rooney have been forced to utilise more youth players, and this season has seen the emergence of a number of talents young Rams.

Plange and Williams are of course two of those, but Derby County have also lost the likes of Kaide Gordon to Liverpool and now Kellyman to Villa.

Should these names have come through a few years earlier, or a few years down the line in whatever situation Derby County might be in, then the club could have had a chance of holding on to them for a bit longer, potentially seeing their transfer value grow.

But given the financial situation at Pride Park, clubs have swooped in and picked up some bargain transfers.

On a brighter note for the club, these transfers are proving that the club’s youth system can produce these fine players, and that could be a huge building block for whatever future they have.