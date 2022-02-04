Ex-Sheffield United club captain Chris Morgan spent his entire career in South Yorkshire.

He also played for Barnsley, but is most remembered for the influence he had during his Bramall Lane days.

Morgan signed for the Blades in 2003 and was announced as skipper following a Player of the Year winning debut season in 2003/04.

He captained the club to promotion to the Premier League a few years later and scored on the final game of the campaign against Crystal Palace in a 1-0 victory.

His spell in the top flight was short-lived unfortunately as United were relegated in their first year after losing 2-1 to Wigan Athletic on the final day.

Morgan stayed on the books until July 2012 but he decided to call time on his career due to a longstanding cruciate ligament issue.

His influence is fondly remembered by the Blades’ fans today. How much do you know about him? Have a go at our quiz below!: