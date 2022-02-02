MLS side New York Red Bulls are ‘readying a lucrative offer’ for Blackburn Rovers’ centre-back Darragh Lenihan, claims Football Insider.

Lenihan, 27, sees his Blackburn Rovers contract expire at the end of the season. The Irishman has been in sensational form for Rovers this season who currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship, after a fine season all-round.

Last month, Lenihan had reported interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Leeds United who were said to be weighing up a cut price move for the defender, but now it looks like New York Red Bulls are keen.

Football Insider say that the US outfit are ‘actively monitoring’ Lenihan’s situation at Ewood Park, and that they are ‘prepared to offer him a lucrative deal’ to join them in the summer.

Blackburn’s contract nightmare…

All the focus at Blackburn Rovers right now is on securing an unexpected promotion to the Premier League this season.

Tony Mowbray has really galvanised the side and they look like serious contenders for promotion.

They’ve unearthed some Championship stars in the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Joe Rothwell, John Buckley and of course Lenihan, but Mowbray sees a host of his key players out of contract at the end of the season.

Lenihan is just one of those, with Rothwell’s deal also set to expire and Brereton Dia entering into the final year of his contract.

For Rovers then, failing to achieve promotion this season could see a number of their players look for new ventures when they become free agents.

Lenihan has proved himself to be one of the best defenders in the Championship this season and at 27, a move to the MLS might seem a little early in his career.

But they could yet table an offer that he simply can’t refuse, and the chance to play in New York will always be an attractive option.