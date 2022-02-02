QPR boss Mark Warburton says that on loan Norwich City left-back Sam McCallum is closing in on a return to action.

McCallum, 21, joined QPR on loan from Norwich City in the summer.

The left-back made a positive first impression among R’s fans but has had his battles with injury this season.

Illness kept him sidelined for a period at the start of the season before McCallum then had to undergo hamstring surgery, which has kept him out since October.

But speaking to West London Sport, Warburton gave this update on McCallum’s progression:

“Sam McCallum is now coming back. He’s training with us this week, will play some B team football early next week and be available for selection.

“We’ve got youthfulness, energy and pace to come into the team.”

McCallum racked up eight Championship appearances for the R’s before his injury, scoring twice and proving to be a useful outlet for Warburton on the left side of defence.

A boost for the R’s…

Having McCallum back in time for the end of the season will be a huge bonus for QPR.

Since joining, he’s showed a lot of dynamism down the left side of defence, playing in a wing-back position and offering QPR so much pace and creativity down that side.

In his absence, Lee Wallace has stepped in and has proved as reliable as ever. But he certainly doesn’t have the same offensive output as McCallum has, and so the return of the Norwich City man will inject some pace into this QPR side.

So too will the return of Ilias Chair following AFCON, with Seny Dieng soon to be heading back to London as well.

Having gone six games unbeaten in the league and winning five of those, QPR now find themselves in 4th place of the Championship table and looking good to go and challenge for top two this season.

Up next for the R’s is a trip to Peterborough United this weekend.