West Brom are in ‘advanced talks’ to appoint Steve Bruce as their new manager.

West Brom announced the news today that Valerien Ismael had been relieved of his duties as West Brom’s head coach.

The Frenchman was brought in over the summer but in half-a-season with the club, he’s failed to make them into genuine top two contenders, and lost a lot of the faith from fans.

Soon after his departure, rumours broke that former Newcastle United boss Bruce was a frontrunner to take over at The Hawthorns.

Now, Sky Sports has revealed that Bruce and West Brom are in ‘advanced talks’ to bring him in as their new permanent boss.

Bruce to the rescue?

Bruce certainly has a wealth of managerial experience. He’s overseen exactly 1000 games as a professional football manager, taking charge of some of the most prestigious clubs in the country during that time.

He’s previously earned promotion to the Premier League with the likes of Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City in the past.

And last time round in the Championship, he did a good job with Sheffield Wednesday by keeping them in the top half of the table before landing the Newcastle United job.

It was a dream job come true for Bruce. He oversaw 97 games in charge of the club, winning 28 of those. The vast majority of Newcastle supporters though didn’t like Bruce, in particular his style of play which was labelled as bland and often negative.

For Baggies fans then, it might feel like an underwhelming appointment. They’ve had to sit through some torrid performances under Ismael this season, but he lacked the experience in getting teams promoted from the Championship, and so Bruce certainly has a bit more to offer.