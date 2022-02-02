Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man, Kieran Lee, earned many plaudits during his time at Hillsborough.

Lee was known for his tenacious box-to-box style of play.

The former Manchester United academy graduate signed from Oldham Athletic in 2012 and enjoyed eight years at Hillsborough.

After impressing in his first couple of seasons at at the club, Lee featured heavily in the Wednesday team under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

With Lee playing a major role in the middle of the park, Wednesday reached back-to-back play-offs – the first saw the Owls lose in the final to Hull City in 2016.

Lee rarely suffered injuries during his time at Wednesday. Unfortunately, his final two seasons were plagued by a recurring hip injury that limited his game time.

His long Wednesday career ended during the COVID-19 outbreak, which prevented a final farewell with those Wednesday fans who adored the midfielder.

Lee went on to join Bolton Wanderers once his contract with the Owls expired.

So how much do you know about his time at Sheffield Wednesday?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!