Sunderland will hold talks with former Hull City manager Grant McCann, claims Alan Nixon.

The Sun reporter revealed on Twitter earlier today that Sunderland are set to hold talks with McCann, 41, among other names after parting ways with Lee Johnson last weekend.

The Black Cats remain in 3rd place of the League One table but were thumped 6-0 away at Bolton Wanderers last weekend, prompting the board to fire Johnson.

Several names have already been linked with the club including former Middlesbrough Neil Warnock who is supposedly keen on the position.

But McCann could be a strong contenders for the poison after guiding Hull City to the League One title last season, and keeping them out of the Championship’s bottom three throughout this campaign.

McCann has previously managed the likes of Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers.

So what do Sunderland fans make of the rumour? See what some of them had to say on Twitter below:

Can see this being Parkinson all over again https://t.co/8h5OkchlvI — Rich (@SafcMod) February 2, 2022

No thanks — JackF01 (@RealMad22400995) February 2, 2022

Or we on the cheap again — Jonny punk ♠️🎶🎶 (@jonnypunk1965) February 2, 2022

No no no no no no no no no no no. No. — Digger (@JohnKaysCanoe) February 2, 2022

Need better….. Id be dissapointed with this if it went any further. — Ady Barkess (@AdysundAdy) February 2, 2022