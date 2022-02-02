Sunderland will ‘have talks soon’ with Grant McCann about their vacant managerial position.

McCann, 41, was most recently in charge of Hull City.

The former midfielder guided the Tigers to promotion from League One last season and was keeping the club out of the Championship drop zone this time round.

But soon after new owners arrived at Hull City, McCann was sacked.

McCann could be nearing his return to management though with Sunderland set to open talks with the Northern Irishman, after they sacked Lee Johnson following last weekend’s 6-0 drubbing at Bolton Wanderers.

The Sun reporter tweeted earlier today:

SUNDERLAND. Grant McCann will have talks soon. Won’t be only one. But no compo and experience of League One. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 2, 2022

Interestingly, as Nixon points out, McCann won’t be the only person who Sunderland will hold talks with.

Other names linked to the job include Neil Warnock who was last at Middlesbrough, and the veteran gaffer has since expressed his interest in taking the job.

Can McCann guide Sunderland to promotion this season?

It’d a difficult task for anyone coming to help steer the Black Cats to promotion from League One this season.

Johnson has set the tone for the club this season and whilst they’re looking strong, the inconsistencies have definitely been there, and also the transfer window is now closed meaning anybody who comes in will have to work the squad that’s already there.

But McCann and Hull City blew away the competition in League One last season. He showed last time round that he’s a manager who can play positive football, win games and show the consistency required to earn promotion.

Whilst Sunderland is arguably a much bigger job than Hull City, with a lot more expectation and eagerness to return to the second tier, he could yet be an ideal fit for the club’s current predicament.

Up next for the Black Cats is a home game v strugglers Doncaster Rovers this weekend.