‘We’ll see how it goes’ – Sheffield United boss hints at permanent swoop for Brentford’s Charlie Goode
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has failed to rule out a permanent move for Brentford centre-back Charlie Goode.
Goode, 26, signed for Brentford from Northampton Town midway through last season. He’d go on to feature eight times in the Championship as the Bees earned promotion, having played six times in the Premier League this time round before joining Sheffield United on loan.
The Star’s Danny Hall writes that Heckingbottom wanted to sign Goode on a permanent transfer this month, eventually settling for a loan move.
But when asked about the possibility of eventually signing Goode permanently, Heckingbottom told The Star:
“It’s something I’ve spoken to Charlie about but it’s out of our control.
“He’s not our player. We’ll see how it goes but he’s looking forward to it. We could have got back up from anywhere but what’s the point? We wanted competition.”
Goode began his career with Scunthorpe United. He joined Northampton Town midway through the 2018/19 and started to really impress, earning himself a move to Brentford who are famed for their keen acquisitions in the transfer market.
But upon his side’s promotion to the Premier League last season, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has preferred other options to the relatively inexperienced Goode.
A loan move to Sheffield United though gives him a great chance to play some regular football, and put himself back in contention to play some Premier League football for the Bees.
That is unless Sheffield United sign him permanently…
A good move for the Blades?
Sheffield United have some ageing players in their squad, and after this season they could see a number of players depart when their deals expire.
Heckingbottom then will need reinforcements, especially so in the defensive area with the likes of Chris Basham out of contract, and Ben Davies set to return to Liverpool.
Goode looks like a really keen signing and if he impresses for Sheffield United then it might make it more difficult for them to sign him permanently.
Up next for them is a trip to Birmingham City later this week.