Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has failed to rule out a permanent move for Brentford centre-back Charlie Goode.

Goode, 26, signed for Brentford from Northampton Town midway through last season. He’d go on to feature eight times in the Championship as the Bees earned promotion, having played six times in the Premier League this time round before joining Sheffield United on loan.

The Star’s Danny Hall writes that Heckingbottom wanted to sign Goode on a permanent transfer this month, eventually settling for a loan move.

But when asked about the possibility of eventually signing Goode permanently, Heckingbottom told The Star:

“It’s something I’ve spoken to Charlie about but it’s out of our control.