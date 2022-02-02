Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed striker Rhian Brewster has “significantly” injured his hamstring after being forced off vs Peterborough United.

The 21-year-old started at the top of the pitch alongside Billy Sharp against Peterborough United at the weekend, but he was forced off in the first half as the Blades went on to defeat the Posh 2-0.

Now, Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom has moved to prove an update on Brewster’s injury.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Blades boss confirmed that the young striker has “significantly” injured his hamstring.

Heckingbottom went on to add that there is not a timescale on how long Brewster will be out yet, but admitted that it is a huge shame given the quality of his recent performances.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Rhian is down.

“[He] significantly injured his hamstring, same leg, different injury. We’ll have to do without him for a bit.

“That’s what makes it more frustrating for him [his recent form]. He’ll get more of these injuries, it’s part and parcel of the game it’s the worst thing to happen because it can be lonely and you’re helpless to get in the team but he’ll come back fitter and stronger.”

Who could feature in his absence?

With Brewster set for a spell out, the door will open for someone to come into the starting XI and stake a claim for a regular spot in Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United side.

David McGoldrick came on to replace the injured Brewster against Peterborough United. Oli McBurnie has also been back amongst the side recently after returning from injury, while young striker Daniel Jebbison’s return from loan club Burton Albion means he’s another option at the top of the pitch.

Sheffield United’s next game comes up against Birmingham City and the Blades will be looking to make it three wins in a row as they push for a play-off spot.