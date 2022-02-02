Sunderland have confirmed Mike Dodds will lead the club’s preparations for their League One clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Following the departure of Lee Johnson, Sunderland are on the look out for a new boss.

Johnson’s departure came after the Black Cats’ heavy loss to Bolton Wanderers, with their inconsistent form leaving them five points away from the top of the table in 3rd place.

Now, with a League One clash with Doncaster Rovers awaiting, Sunderland have confirmed their interim first-team coaching team.

As announced on the club’s official website, Mike Dodds will be leading the Black Cats’ preparations for Saturday’s tie. Dodds, who has spent the vast majority of his coaching career developing young talents with Birmingham City and Sunderland, will be assisted by Michael Proctor.

First-team coach Phil Jevons and goalkeeping coach David Preece will also be working as part of the club’s interim coaching team.

The search for a new boss

Upon the confirmation of the interim coaching team, Kristjaan Speakman reiterated that the process has begun to bring in a new head coach, placing full faith in the current interim team to take charge of matters until a suitable replacement for Johnson is brought in.

Whoever the new boss is, they will be tasked with getting Sunderland’s push for automatic promotion back on track. The final games of Johnson’s tenure were inconsistent, with his last five games consisting of one win, two draws and two losses.

As it stands, Wigan Athletic sit two points ahead of Sunderland in 2nd but have three games in hand.