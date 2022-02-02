West Brom parted ways with Valerien Ismael this afternoon, and already names are being tipped to replace him.

And one of those is names is Steve Bruce. The former Wigan Athletic, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Newcastle United boss, among other clubs, is being touted as a front-runner for the vacant job at The Hawthorns.

The 61-year-old is a manager with great experience in the game – he’s overseen exactly 1000 games as a manager, having won promotion with both Birmingham City and Hull City in the past.

But his most recent stint at Newcastle United ended poorly. He was largely despised by Newcastle fans who wanted him out long before he was gone earlier on in the campaign.

So what do Baggies fans make about Bruce’s links to their club?

It’s an easy link to come up with right after Ismael’s sacking. But Bruce is certainly a safe pair of hands, who knows the division well and knows what it takes to get out of it.

See what these West Brom fans have said online about Bruce’s links to the club:

I’d take Bruce over Bilic. These players are the same ones he man managed well, but screwed him over with how they returned after the break and ultimately got him sacked in the prem #WBA — Paul (@P4ulG87) February 2, 2022

I'd just like to say keep Steve Bruce as far away as possible pls #wba — Alex (@AlexCurrie_) February 2, 2022

Enzo would be a massive risk (and i assume is just linked because it's Enzo), can't see Mowbray moving mid season, poss. historical bad blood with Neil? Jokanovic i'd take if he could come. Bruce & Hughton i'd tolerate but hardly progressive #wba https://t.co/VGZMKXnMq7 — Plague Gremlin (@Carpenterdf) February 2, 2022

Albion fans delighted that Ismael's gone. Haven't worked out it probably means Steve Bruce is on his way in 😢 #wba — Tom O'Connor (@twpoconnor) February 2, 2022

Also…. anyone but Steve Bruce man. If as fanbase we can't tolerate the boring stuff Val served up what on earth makes people think we'll enjoy Brucey-ball? 🤣 #wba — Samson (@ItsSamson2) February 2, 2022

If it's going to be a 'safe pair of hands' that comes in, I think my preference would be Steve Bruce #wba — GM (@chufnuts) February 2, 2022

