Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has been linked with a move to the MLS.

Bristol Live report that Wells, 31, has interest from two unnamed MLS clubs. The Bermuda striker has fallen well out of favour at Ashton Gate this season, scoring just once in 20 Championship outings for the club.

He’s started just once since November and was linked with a last minute loan move last month, with Championship trio Peterborough United, Cardiff City and Swansea City all linked with the striker.

The former QPR, Burnley and Huddersfield Town man is under contract at Bristol City until 2023.

But he could yet seal a premature exit from the club, with Bristol Live explaining how he could secure an MLS move between now and the summer, writing:

“Opportunities could develop in the United States with the new MLS season kicking off on February 26, and EFL rules permitting the movement of players of clubs to teams whose windows are still active, even if it doesn’t coincide with the European calendar.”

Nigel Pearson is still the man in charge at Bristol City. His side have endured a mixed season so far, finding themselves in 16th place of the table after the opening 29 Championship games of the season.

Can the Robins afford to lose Wells?

Since joining from QPR, Wells looks as though he’s yet to properly settle in at the club.

He scored a commendable 10 goals in 46 Championship outings last time round but has failed to impress this season, with the likes of Andreas Weimann and Chris Martin being heavily preferred.

For Wells, an MLS move sounds like an exciting prospect but he could yet fancy his chances with another EFL club should another oppurtunity arise.

Up next for Bristol City is a trip to Blackpool this weekend.